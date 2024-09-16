Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

SentinelOne and Lenovo collaborate to protect Lenovo PCs with embedded AI security

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne and Lenovo announced a multi-year collaboration to bring AI-powered endpoint security to millions of Lenovo devices across the globe. Lenovo will include SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity Platform and generative AI capabilities (Purple AI) in new PC shipments, as well as offer upgrades to existing customers to expand its ThinkShield security portfolio and autonomously protect devices from modern attacks.

Lenovo is a leading enterprise PC vendor that sells tens of millions of devices annually. The new agreement between the long-time strategic partners is designed to significantly increase the number of Lenovo devices that ship with SentinelOne’s AI-powered security and will benefit from Lenovo’s broad global sales and partner network. As a result, Lenovo’s direct sales team and channel partners can provide cutting edge, built-in security to businesses of all sizes.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Lenovo will also build a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service using AI and EDR capabilities from SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform as its foundation.

SentinelOne’s solutions are available and in use by Lenovo customers today.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 