SentinelOne and Aon collaborate to enhance strategic cyber services for insureds

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne and Aon pl announced a strategic collaboration through which Aon will leverage SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to help gather internal security data from SentinelOne’s clients to more effectively profile and mitigate cyber risk.

SentinelOne will team with Aon in both its cyber brokerage process, which is facilitated by its global eSubmission and self-attestation patented platform Cyber Quotient Evaluation (CyQu), and through its industry-leading Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response service. This effort will serve to enhance the client value proposition of making better data-driven decisions and help organisations manage and mitigate cyber risk by providing more visibility into insurability drivers and cyber exposures.

Combining SentinelOne’s cutting-edge Singularity Platform with Aon’s incident response prowess, organisations will now have access to a comprehensive suite of tools and services to proactively defend against, detect, and swiftly respond to cyber incidents of all magnitudes.

The combined solution will enhance the placement process with more verifiable risk data that helps to prioritise remediation activities and enhance the organisation’s security posture.