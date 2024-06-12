Semperis Launches Delegation Manager to Reduce Risky Identity System Account Permissions Frequently Exploited by Cyberattackers

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Semperis Delegation Manager helps IT teams easily enforce a security-first identity system delegation model to reduce over-privileged accounts and excessive access rights, accelerate remediation of risky access rights, and improve agility in responding to user access needs

Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the release of Delegation Manager, an Active Directory (AD) rights management solution that allows granular control of permissions to specific groups, saving time for IT teams tasked with access control while closing security gaps that cyberattackers routinely exploit.

CISA cites various forms of risky access rights in its list of top AD misconfigurations that lead to cyberattacks, including bypass of system access controls, improper separation of user and administrative privileges, and insufficient ACLs on network shares and services. Delegation Manager provides a layer of role-based access control on AD that helps organisations easily implement a secure delegation model to simplify policy management, access management, and security automation, including:

– Creating and managing policies to securely delegate administrative privileges

– Monitoring user-initiated directory security changes

– Reinforcing policy compliance through seamless directory reapplication

– Controlling access rights with a built-in policy wizard

– Seamlessly importing preconfigured delegation permissions

– Seeing a clear visualisation of policy application

– Quickly identifying users with directory permissions

Delegation Manager builds on Semperis’ identity resilience platform, which provides comprehensive threat prevention, detection, and response solutions before, during, and after an identity-related cyberattack.