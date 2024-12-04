Semperis announced the release of Lightning Intelligence

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Semperis announced the release of Lightning Intelligence, a new, easily deployed security posture assessment offering in the Lightning platform. Lightning Intelligence tracks security posture across multi-forest Active Directory (AD) and multi-tenant Entra ID environments and provides security trend reports, saving time and reducing the risk of identity-related attacks, which account for 90% of cyber incidents.

Lightning Intelligence provides easy deployment and automated scanning often requested by small and mid-sized businesses, particularly users of Semperis’ free community tool Purple Knight, which has been downloaded by 30,000+ organisations. Lightning Intelligence, the second offering in Semperis’ new Lightning comprehensive threat detection and response platform, provides clear security posture scores in an easy-to-read dashboard, accelerating remediation especially for resource-constrained IT and security teams in small and medium businesses. With a dashboard that displays both multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID security posture, Lightning Intelligence also provides seamless visibility across complex identity environments in large organisations.

Lightning Intelligence scans the environment and displays security scores for each forest or tenant in a single dashboard, accelerating remediation and reducing potential downtime from an attack by providing:

• Multi-forest, multi-tenant dashboard with security posture insights and trends across the hybrid AD and Entra ID environments

• Scheduled and on-demand scanning for indicators of exposure (IOEs)

• Constantly updated security indicators developed by Semperis’ expert security research team

• Rapid deployment as a SaaS offering

• On-demand security posture reports with scores for each forest and tenant

Lightning Intelligence is part of the Semperis Lightning platform, which encompasses comprehensive cyber resilience for identity-based security posture, ITDR, change auditing, and forensics. Built for seamless deployment from single-forest environments to the most complex environments, Lightning provides continuous enhancements to help organisations stay ahead of the constantly changing threat landscape. In May, Semperis announced Lightning Identity Runtime Protection, an ML-based attack pattern detection solution that uncovers consistently successful attacks such as password spray.