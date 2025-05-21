Sekuro Expands CrowdStrike Partnership

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Sekuro announced it has joined the CrowdStrike Services Partner Program as a select partner supporting CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM adoption across Europe. Sekuro will help organisations modernise security operations by replacing legacy SIEM systems with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, reducing operational costs and complexity while enabling machine-speed threat detection and response.

As cyberattacks become faster and more sophisticated, organisations across Europe and around the world are turning to trusted services partners to transform their Security Operations Centers (SOC) and address the cybersecurity skills gap. Sekuro brings deep technology implementation and operational expertise at global-scale in optimising the deployment and management of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. By combining CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and third-party data, real-time threat intelligence and AI-driven automation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM enables organisations to replace outdated systems, streamline security and IT data management, and stop breaches faster.

Sekuro’s proprietary Detection-as-Code framework, part of its Managed Security Services portfolio, ensures zero-downtime SIEM migrations and accelerates time-to-value. Customers gain the full power of the Falcon platform, along with AI-driven scalability, operational efficiency, expanded MITRE ATT&CK coverage and continuous threat and vulnerability management delivered by Sekuro’s Global SOC.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

● Local Expertise: Sekuro provides on-the-ground support for seamless implementation and integration of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, tailored to the unique needs of European customers.

● Accelerated Deployment: Sekuro’s regional knowledge accelerates implementation, helping organisations quickly realise the performance and cost benefits of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

● Comprehensive Training and Support: Training and ongoing support ensure customers maximise the value of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

● Stronger Cybersecurity Posture: The partnership enables a more proactive, efficient and resilient approach to cybersecurity.

Awarded CrowdStrike’s 2025 APJ Partner of the Year, Sekuro is expanding its strategic CrowdStrike partnership, bringing its deep expertise across SIEM, SecOps, cybersecurity strategy, compliance, red teaming and technology stack integration and optimisation to new markets. This expansion empowers organisations across Europe, North America and APJ to move beyond the limits of legacy systems, streamline costs and security operations, and most importantly, stop breaches.