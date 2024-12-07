SECUTIX and DataDome Partner to Elevate Bot Protection for Ticketing

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SECUTIX announces the launch of a cutting-edge bot protection system tailored for the ticketing sector in partnership with DataDome.

The SECUTIX Bot-Protect Pack, powered by DataDome, the leader in cyberfraud protection, will secure ticket shops and sales from online fraud and bot attacks. It is designed for SECUTIX clients in the sports, live entertainment and culture sectors vulnerable to industrial-scale cyberattacks.

The ticketing industry has witnessed a sharp rise in cyberattacks this year, with both volume and sophistication escalating. As AI technology evolves and is applied by attackers, the need for superior protection becomes even more critical.

The SECUTIX Bot-Protect Pack will effectively identify and neutralise threats such as website scraping, credential stuffing, vulnerability scanning, and fake account creation. It facilitates real-time decision-making and can precisely pinpoint which areas of a website are under siege.

SECUTIX selected DataDome, recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Bot Management Software, as its partner because of its expertise and proven record in tackling ticket scalping.

The two businesses previously worked together on a major football tournament, during which DataDome identified up to 90% of traffic was malicious and blocked it. Additionally, DataDome’s solution has led to a remarkable 99% reduction in account takeover fraud for the tournament, all while maintaining the seamless ticket-buying experience.

The SECUTIX Bot-Protect Pack is available now with a free one-month trial for SECUTIX customers.