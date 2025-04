SecurityScorecard Announces Strategic Partnership with Willis

SecurityScorecard announced a strategic partnership with Willis (a WTW business), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. Building on a long-standing relationship, this collaboration aims to enhance cyber risk quantification, improve insurance modeling, and strengthen enterprise security strategies for organizations worldwide.

As part of this partnership, SecurityScorecard has named Willis as its official insurance broker, further strengthening the alignment between cyber risk insights and insurance strategy. The partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise of SecurityScorecard and Willis to analyze, inform, and enhance cybersecurity event data, risk management strategies, and quantification models for the insurance sector.

By integrating SecurityScorecard’s advanced cybersecurity ratings and analytics with Willis’ risk management and insurance insights, the companies will deliver cutting-edge solutions that improve cyber resilience and risk assessment for enterprises worldwide.

Key Areas of Collaboration

SecurityScorecard and Willis will collaborate on multiple initiatives, including:

Enhanced Cyber Risk Quantification: Develop new models that integrate SecurityScorecard’s security signals with Willis’ proprietary Cyber Quantified framework.

Joint Research: Publish industry insights on cyber risk management and insurance best practices.

Advanced Vendor Risk Management: Provide organizations with greater visibility into third-party cybersecurity risks.

Innovative Cyber Insurance Solutions: Align cybersecurity investments with insurance underwriting processes to optimize coverage and premiums.