SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, to its Advisory Board
December 2024 by Marc Jacob
SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, to its Advisory Board. A distinguished Hollywood figure, his extensive expertise includes executive leadership roles at Universal Studios, MGM, and Creative Artists Agency, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. He has represented A-list stars including Robert DeNiro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, and others. His production credits include “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and “U23D,” the first digital live-action 3D concert film. Beyond his accomplished Hollywood career, Climan is widely regarded as a media visionary, leveraging his experience as an investor, producer, and advisor to connect Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the financial industry, and global corporations.
Climan joins SecurityScorecard’s advisory board at a pivotal moment as the company takes the industry from security ratings to Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR). The company’s shift to SCDR reflects the evolving needs of cybersecurity practitioners and the growing threat emanating from third-party suppliers/vendors, and ecosystem business partners.