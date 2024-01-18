SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Renaud Deraison

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Renaud Deraison, Co-Founder of Tenable and a pioneer of vulnerability management, as Senior Advisor and Chairman of its Corporate Advisory Board. During Deraison’s 20-year tenure with Tenable, he served as chief technology, research, and product officer. Prior to co-founding Tenable, Deraison created Nessus®, the world’s most widely used vulnerability scanner.