January 2024 by Marc Jacob
SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Renaud Deraison, Co-Founder of Tenable and a pioneer of vulnerability management, as Senior Advisor and Chairman of its Corporate Advisory Board. During Deraison’s 20-year tenure with Tenable, he served as chief technology, research, and product officer. Prior to co-founding Tenable, Deraison created Nessus®, the world’s most widely used vulnerability scanner.
Renaud joins SecrurityScorecard’s advisory board at a crucial moment, as the company takes the industry from risk identification to risk resolution. In addition, he joined the SecurityScorecard Cybersecurity Advisory Board to drive the universal adoption of security ratings. Renaud’s deep understanding of vulnerability management rooted in cybersecurity analytics will be instrumental as SecurityScorecard redefines the Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Market.