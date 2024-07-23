SecurityScorecard Achieves TX-RAMP Provisional Certification

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

SecurityScorecard announced that it achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Provisional Certification. As a TX-RAMP provider, Texas state agencies can leverage SecurityScorecard’s standardized approach for measuring cybersecurity that provides trusted, certified and proven supply chain cyber defense.

SecurityScorecard security ratings are a recognized and trusted source of objective, data-driven metrics for cybersecurity performance across global public sector agencies. Public Sector customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, National Association of Counties, and the U.S. Conference of State Bank Supervisors.

SecurityScorecard empowers hundreds of public sector organizations to identify and address supply chain vulnerabilities, ensuring a more resilient digital ecosystem. SecurityScorecard attained FedRAMP® Ready designation in October 2023 and StateRAMP® authorization in February 2024.

Established by the Texas Department of Information Resources, TX-RAMP provides a standardized approach for security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of providers like SecurityScorecard.

TX-RAMP Level 2 is required for cloud service providers that store, process, or transmit

confidential data of a state agency, and the service is determined to be a moderate or high-impact information resource. The assessment criteria for this baseline are based on NIST 800-53 Moderate Impact Baseline controls with additional parameters derived from FedRAMP and StateRAMP.