SecurityHQ’s Enhanced Threat & Risk Intelligence with Group-IB

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

With this partnership, SecurityHQ will leverage Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Risk Protection to bolster its global Security Operation Centers (SOCs), as well as Fraud Protection services as part of its portfolio to enhance the defenses for its financial services customers.

What This Means for SecurityHQ’s Threat and Risk Intelligence Service

Some of the greatest benefits of Threat and Risk Intelligence, enhanced with Group-IB data, include:

Attack Surface Management

Receive actionable insights to improve security posture with continuous external attack surface management.

Visual Graph Analysis

The Graph tool can visually showcase your external attack surface, by detecting existing or potential threats.

Dark Web Database Access

Gain unparalleled access to the industry’s most comprehensive dark web database, encompassing forums, card shops, markets, and instant messaging platforms.

Telegram & Discord Chatter Review

Gain access to an incredible database of Telegram and Discord channels, including hacking forums, marketplaces, and hacktivist groups.

Track Activity & Attribution

Stay ahead of cyber threats with comprehensive tracking of cybercriminal and nation-state actor activities.

Malware & Vulnerability Insights

Group-IB’s continuous research into thousands of malicious files allows us to extract configuration files from live malware collected through honeypot infrastructure, incident response efforts, and botnet tracking.

Malware Sandbox Gain

Access to a malware detonation sandbox to analyze malicious code in a controlled, isolated environment, offering comprehensive detection of various malware types.

Compromised Data Detection

Discover compromised credentials, including VIP’s personal accounts, payment card information, and breach databases before they are used to launch attacks or cause financial damage.

Alerts within Group-IB Threat Intelligence can be created to inform you whenever Unified Risk Platform discovers a compromise for your organization.

Account Compromise

Discover compromised accounts for your domain users.

Open-Source Code Repositories

Threat Actors often search public repositories as part of their reconnaissance to achieve initial access. Discover sensitive information such as logins and passwords, AWS Access Keys, API keys, and bank card data.

Public Leak Sites

Detect data leakage on public leak sites such as Pastebin and Ghostbin. Identify leaked data such as export tables from databases, code fragments, usernames, passwords, bank card details, Trojan configuration files, and attack outputs.