Secureworks Leads with Advanced Integration of Threat Detection and Vulnerability Risk for Expedited Threat Resolution

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Secureworks® announce the ability to integrate vulnerability risk context with threat detection to prevent attackers from exploiting known vulnerabilities and expedite response times, improving an organization’s security posture. The integration between Taegis™ XDR and Taegis VDR enables customers and partners to view known vulnerabilities in the context of threat data to accelerate investigation and remediation plans. Taegis is the first security platform to link the two worlds - risk-based vulnerability management with superior threat detection and response.

Vulnerabilities account for one-third of breaches according to the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™ (CTU™). Despite this, threat detection and response and vulnerability management functions have historically operated in silos, creating security blind spots. By integrating vulnerability context and workflows with threat detection, investigation, and response activities into a single view, Secureworks closes these gaps for IT and SecOps teams. As a result, Taegis creates a more resilient and responsive security environment for analysts to prevent, detect, prioritize and respond to threats, ultimately reducing risk to organizations.

Secureworks is committed to building open solutions and starting today, customers can utilize the Taegis Vulnerability Scanner or ingest data from third-party vulnerability scanners to optimize flexibility and existing investments. Ingesting data from additional third-party vulnerability scanners will further improve visibility and enhance the richness of available vulnerability context.

Taegis VDR and Taegis XDR both use Machine Learning (ML)-based prioritization algorithms to continuously improve over time. The combination of the two systems into a single, integrated platform improves upon both use cases by sharing additional information about assets that are vulnerable and those that are observing malicious activity. It also eliminates the need for security analysts to swivel between toolsets when examining the risks posed by vulnerabilities and threats, which can be a manual and time-consuming process. Leveraging a unified platform that can ingest and correlate data from both sources allows security analysts to achieve more detailed and rapid analyses. This, in turn, facilitates swifter remediation actions that not only halt adversaries but also strengthen the organization’s defenses against future threats.