Secure, sovereign, easy to use – Vawlt’s ‘supercloud’ approach is a true single-solution

November 2024 by Vawlt

The cloud is the future. What does this mean for companies? According to Broadband-Testing, complex cloud challenges go far beyond the obvious, often eye-watering cost of a single, or (hybrid) multi-cloud strategy. Further headaches are brought on by security concerns, data governance requirements, questions around performance, and data management issues, to name just a few. Moreover, if the cloud journey goes wrong, taking everything back to On-Prem safety is no longer the answer against the backdrop of an ever-increasing amount of data.

“Taking a DIY approach to creating and managing a hybrid/multi-cloud environment is an enormous challenge; too many different options to manage, too many variables – and how do you secure that environment?” – Steve Broadhead, Broadband-Testing

Vawlt’s ‘supercloud’ (cloud-of-clouds) approach removes the key pain points of complex multi-cloud/hybrid data storage solutions. Vawlt’s platform is easy to manage, secure, truly sovereign, resilient and also budget-friendly.

Since its launch in 2020, Vawlt has consistently led the charge in global ‘Supercloud’ Storage innovations. Vawlt’s approach radically redefines how businesses approach long-term, distributed data storage. Success stories across various industries underscore Vawlt’s role in enhancing modern data management strategies. For enterprises that focus on consistent innovation, Vawlt offers the vision and the technology to help elevate their businesses.

“In a highly dynamic, hybrid multi-cloud environment, Vawlt is catalyzing a transformation in the global data storage market. Our goal is to equip organizations with operational resilience and the means to assert their data sovereignty and data independence in a secure, affordable way. Our catchword is empowerment.” – Ricardo Mendes, CEO, Vawlt

Broadband-Testing is an independent testing operation, based in Europe. Broadband-Testing interacts directly with the vendor, media, analyst, consultancy and investment communities equally and is therefore in a unique space within IT. Testing covers all aspects of a product/service from business rationalization in the first instance to every element – from speed of deployment and ease of use/management, through to performance and accuracy. Testing itself takes many forms, from providing due diligence for potential investors through to public domain test reports. Broadband-Testing is completely vendor neutral and independent. If a product does what it says on the tin, then we say so. If it doesn’t, we don’t tell the world it does what it cannot do… The testing is wholly complementary to analyst-related reports; think of it as analysts getting their hands dirty by actually testing what’s on the latest hype curve to make sure it delivers on its claims and potential.

Broadband-Testing operates an Approvals scheme which prioritizes products to be short-listed for purchase by end-users, based on their successful approval, and thereby short-cutting the evaluation process.