Secure Domains Launches Operations in the Middle East

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Secure Domains, the first cloud native cybersecurity platform in the GCC specializing in DNS security, announced the launch of its operations in the Middle East and Africa. As a cloud native cybersecurity vendor, Secure Domains helps organizations protect their users, data, and applications against advanced threats in a borderless infrastructure. The company is also the first vendor in the GCC to deliver unparalleled cloud-based DNS security services through its flagship SaaS product, DNS Armor.

With 90% of cyber threats leveraging DNS in the cyber kill chain, DNS Armor positions itself as a critical first line of defense for businesses. Combining advanced threat intelligence with AI-driven DNS security, DNS Armor proactively blocks malicious domains, detects DNS tunneling, and prevents data exfiltration. DNS Armor empowers organizations to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead of evolving threats and safeguard sensitive data

DNS Armor is built to support Managed Service Providers with flexible, scalable multi-tenancy, allowing IT teams to protect the organization anytime, anywhere while adhering to business policies. DNS Armor is fully operational across 25 data centers strategically located in the US, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, enabling global reach and robust service delivery.

Secure Domains has a strategic roadmap to rapidly enhance and expand the platform, with a focus on adding advanced cybersecurity capabilities and tools. This development will enable the company to better serve its customers in the region, addressing the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions across various industries.

As a part of its go-to-market strategy, Secure Domains aims to expand its channel network by recruiting, enabling, and aligning with key distributors and channel partners in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and later expanding its operations to other countries across the Middle East. Activating and enabling the channel is key to the company’s growth as a vendor and to its customer success.

With its headquarters in the UAE, Secure Domains is well-positioned to provide comprehensive coverage and support across the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond.