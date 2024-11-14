SecAlliance Releases Intelligence Report on Russian Influence Operations in relation to the 2024 US Presidential Election

November 2024 by SecAlliance

SecAlliance has published a compelling new report titled Changing Ballots and Minds: Russian Influence Operations and the 2024 US Presidential Election. This new report delves into the evolving strategies employed by Russian actors to shape electoral outcomes and manipulate public opinion in the lead-up to one of the most pivotal elections in modern history, and beyond. The report is now available for download from the SecAlliance website.

This new research reveals several critical aspects of Russia’s Strategic digital interference.

It highlights how state-sponsored actors have adapted their techniques to leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to create more sophisticated and impactful disinformation campaigns. The report underscores the growing focus on polarising domestic issues, demonstrating how these operations are not just aimed at disrupting elections but at deepening societal divisions. And it explores the use of non-traditional platforms, such as encrypted messaging services and fringe social media channels, which enable greater reach and reduce traceability, posing unique challenges for detection and counteraction.

As the introduction to the report states: “The use of influence operations to interfere with election outcomes in adversarial states is a long-standing operational model for the Kremlin. Rooted in Russia’s grey strategic operational culture, which is just short of war, influence operations seek to bring the battle of modern wars away from the battlefield and into the consciousness of ideas.”

Jasmin Sweeney, SecAlliance analyst, said: “The targeting of the 2024 US Presidential Election is assessed by SecAlliance to not only be a third phase in a long-standing cognitive-based influence operation against the US by Russia, but that it also represents a watershed moment in terms of how the balance between democracy and authoritarianism will be struck in the next presidency…”

The report also shines a spotlight on Russia’s Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups, detailing their role in orchestrating influence operations. These groups, including well-known entities such as APT28 (Fancy Bear) and APT29 (Cozy Bear), are identified as key drivers of coordinated cyber campaigns. Their efforts combine technical sophistication with psychological operations, amplifying the reach and credibility of disinformation through both overt and covert means. By understanding these APTs’ methods, the report provides an invaluable resource for understanding the interplay between modern cyber espionage and information warfare.

SecAlliance’s report serves as both a wake-up call and a critical resource for policymakers, cybersecurity professionals and the wider public. With its evidence-based analysis and insights, the report offers an in-depth understanding of the threat landscape and equips stakeholders with the knowledge needed to strengthen democratic processes against foreign interference.