Saudi talks:“The end result is likely to be a European led force with some USA backing at some point, but the uncertainty surrounding the Trump regime makes it impossible to predict what that would be”
March 2025 by Professor Anthony King, from the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute
Commenting on the talks in Saudi Arabia, Professor Anthony King, from the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute, said:
“A future peacekeeping force would most likely work to support Ukrainian forces and undertake specialist work in air defence, surveillance and intelligence targeting. rather than being a massive Cold War-style military force. The aim would be to provide security guarantees against future Russian incursion, which is why Putin is so against the idea.
“It looks likely that European nations would, as a coalition, be able to put together a credible force, and that might generate enough goodwill in the White House for the President to provide some additional support. American infrastructure support at the very least would be essential, so the peacekeeping force could make use of the USA’s impressive air defence systems. This would be essential to securing the security of Ukraine in the future.
“The end result is likely to be a European led force with some USA backing at some point, but the uncertainty surrounding the Trump regime makes it impossible to predict what that would be.”
