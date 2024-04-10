Salvador Technologies Secures Investment from Deutsche Telekom

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Salvador Technologies, the specialize in cyber-attack recovery platform provider for critical infrastructures and industrial organizations, today announced that the company has secured investment from Deutsche Telekom, the largest telecommunications provider in the European Union.

Deutsche Telekom executed this investment in Salvador Technologies through its hubraum Fund, the company’s early stage investment arm. hubraum helps its portfolio companies connect with the fund’s global network of business and technology ecosystem partners and provides the opportunity to tap into Deutsche Telekom’s customer base.

Salvador Technologies will use the proceeds from this investment to accelerate the expansion of the company’s sales distribution network for its cyber-attack recovery platform. The company is currently focusing on engaging sales channel and technology ecosystem partners in the DACH region and Poland in Europe as well as in the United States.

Salvador Technologies has developed a patented security failover technology to prevent downtime damage and ensure ongoing operational continuity for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). The company’s cyber-attack recovery platform consists of hardware connected to the HMI or SCADA, an agent software and a monitoring system, enabling full visibility of the operations. The platform bypasses standard recovery protocols and allows critical infrastructure operators and industrial enterprises to recover from cyber-attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.

The company distributes its cyber-attack recovery platform through channel partners, including managed security service providers (MSSPs), system integration (SIs) firms and value-added resellers (VARs). These channel partners are using Salvador Technology’s air-gapped platform to offer new and improved managed cybersecurity services to ensure the operational continuity of their critical infrastructure and industrial enterprise customers.

Founded in 2020, Salvador Technologies provides security failover technology for cyber-attack recovery and downtime prevention in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations. Its innovative solution bypasses standard cyber-attack recovery protocols and forensics measures, minimizing downtime, and regains operations within an astonishing 30-second timeframe. The company’s platform is used by some of the world’s most secure critical infrastructure organizations, including manufacturing, aerospace, maritime, energy and water companies.