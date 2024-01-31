Salt Security joins AWS Lambda Ready Program

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced that it has been accepted to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda Ready Program. Salt now supports and simplifies deployments to AWS Lambda, allowing customers to capture API traffic flowing through serverless environments using Amazon API Gateway, both REST and HTTP, with no risk for any latency or overhead. Salt is the only AWS Lambda Partner in the API Security space.

AWS customers are using AWS Lambda to build highly available and scalable applications without thinking about servers. Salt’s new Lambda extension supports the majority of Lambda runtime setups, including multiple Python versions, Node.JS, Java, .NET and Ruby. Deployment of the new Lambda extension can be automated, discovering all relevant Lambda functions, and reducing the amount of time and resources required for manual configuration.

Salt’s API Protection Platform is hosted on AWS, ensuring high availability and best practices of security. Customers running business applications on AWS can protect APIs through multiple native Salt integrations for the AWS environment.

Customers tap the Salt platform to discover their APIs, protect them during runtime, and improve their API security posture. The Salt Security API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today’s low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt’s new posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale.

In addition to participating in various other AWS Partner Programs, including AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Service Ready Program, Salt Security has obtained multiple AWS certifications, most recently being announced as an AWS WAF Ready Partner.