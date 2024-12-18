Salt Security and CrowdStrike Extend Partnership by Integrating API Security with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced a new product integration with CrowdStrike, combining the capabilities of the Salt Security API Protection Platform with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM. This integration, now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, provides customers with API-based attacker telemetry, offering a more comprehensive view of their attack surface.

According to the Salt Labs State of API Security Report 2024, API security incidents have more than doubled within the past 12 months. As a pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security provides a leading API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data with proven AI and ML capabilities to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking low-and-slow API attacks, the Salt platform equips organizations with adaptive intelligence to safeguard APIs and enhance their security posture throughout the entire API lifecycle.

This integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM combines Salt’s API-based attacker telemetry with endpoint, identity and cloud telemetry from the Falcon platform, third-party security and IT data, and AI and workflow automation – providing organizations with a holistic view of the modern attack surface and the ability to rapidly detect and respond to threats.

In 2022, the Falcon Fund, CrowdStrike’s strategic investment vehicle, invested in Salt Security. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to enhance API threat detection and improve organizations’ overall API security posture.