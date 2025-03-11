Rosenberger OSI implements successful cabling projects for AI infrastructure in hyperscale data centres

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure has successfully completed seven major installation projects for a leading provider of AI computing. Within a tight timeframe of just ten days per location, AI infrastructure clusters were installed in data centres at various locations in Europe.

High-performance cabling under challenging conditionsThe project involved the installation of between 2,500 and 10,200 Active Optical Cables (AOC) point-to-point between core switches, access switches and server racks. The locations included two data centres in Paris, as well as others in Warsaw, Milan, Madrid, Bergamo and Zurich.

A specialised team consisting of two technicians and a project manager supervised the installations on site until final acceptance by the customer. After the successful implementation, a comprehensive validation including error checking was carried out within a further five days. The test was carried out together with the end customer Microsoft and a third-party provider, which provided automated reports.

Challenges met: Efficient coordination and adherence to deadlines

The project realisation placed high demands on communication and logistics, as different locations in Spain, Italy, Poland, France and Switzerland had to be individually coordinated. Local conditions, specific hardware placements and different acceptance criteria required a flexible and coordinated approach. In addition, Rosenberger OSI was under considerable time pressure: each installation had to be completed within 10 days to avoid delays and contractual penalties for the customer. By using a shift system with up to three shifts, the tight schedule could be met.

Successful implementation with maximum efficiency

Thanks to Rosenberger OSI’s high level of expertise and optimal planning, all seven projects were successfully implemented on schedule. The main results at a glance:

• All installations were completed within the specified ten days

• No delays due to cabling work

• The fault tolerance for all projects was within the 1.0 percentile after validation

The validation carried out showed that the installed cables and ports function reliably and meet the high requirements of the end customer. Daily progress reports ensured transparent communication with the customer about the project status.

Impressive implementation dimensions

The project dimensions were within the following parameters, depending on the location:

• Maximum project size: 192 racks, 14,336 cables

• Minimum project size: 60 racks, 4,320 cables

• Project team: 2 project managers/shift supervisors, 1 project handover manager, 10-40 DC engineers on site

The growing demand for high-performance, scalable data centre infrastructures requires ever more efficient cabling solutions. Particularly in the area of AI and cloud applications, fast implementation times and high operational reliability are crucial factors. When implementing such projects, it becomes clear that structured planning and close cooperation between all parties involved are crucial for the project’s success.