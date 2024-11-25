Ripjar Appoints Steve Hadaway as Chief Revenue Officer

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Steve has over 25 years of knowledge working within enterprise software. He has significant experience in fraud prevention, financial crime compliance and using analytics to solve complex business problems. He will lead Ripjar’s global revenue and growth strategies, supporting both existing and new customers as they navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape.



The appointment comes at a time when firms are under increased scrutiny to ensure they are using the appropriate technologies to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing and a range of other risks. This means implementing tools that have been purpose built for enhanced risk detection and threat analysis, such as Ripjar’s umbrella of RiskGPT solutions, that manage risk profiles. This includes Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and sanctioned individuals potentially involved in criminal activity.

Ripjar was recently ranked highly in Chartis’ Financial Crime and Compliance 50, and Steve will engage with customers to showcase how its award winning products can transform compliance outcomes. Ripjar’s Screening solution was recently named Financial Crime Product of the Year, thanks to its enhanced features, which include AI Risk Profiles, AI Summaries, and its most recent innovation: the AI-powered Compliance Copilot.