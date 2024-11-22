Report from Bitdefender: Black Friday Spam and Scam Trends 2024

November 2024 by Bitdefender

Report from Bitdefender - which highlights 77% of all Black Friday-themed spam emails in 2024 were scams, a 7% increase from 2023.

With over £11 million lost to cybercriminals last year, and stolen financial details often sold on the dark web, cybercriminals are profiting from stolen consumer data at an increasing rate; using it to open accounts, apply for credit, or target others with scams and cyber-attacks on your behalf.

Key Findings:

3 in 4 Black Friday Emails Are Scams:

77% of all Black Friday-themed spam emails in 2024 were scams, a 7% increase from 2023 (Bitdefender data).

Regions Most Targeted:

Spam recipients: Europe (44%) was the top targets for hackers, with Germany and France heavily impacted.

Spam origins: The US accounted for 66% of spam, Europe 23%, and 6% originated in Asia, including Indonesia, Japan, and China.

Sophisticated Campaigns by Demographic:

Tech enthusiasts: Fake gadget deals from brands like Amazon and Fnac (targeting Spain) distributed malware (e.g., Grandoreiro Trojan).

Fashion shoppers: Counterfeit websites imitated luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Ray-Ban.

Grocery shoppers: Fake Tesco and Costco surveys exploited trust to steal payment details.

Black Friday Spam Surge:

Spam activity rose sharply from late October, peaking in mid-November, aligning with heightened consumer interest in deals.

Scam Diversity:

Scammers exploited urgency, exclusivity, and brand trust. Counterfeit Rolex watches, luxury handbags, and "mystery boxes" were key bait.

Notable Scam Tactics

Impersonated Brands: Amazon, Fnac, Louis Vuitton, Tesco, and Costco were among the most frequently mimicked to lure victims.

Malware Attacks: In Spain, malicious Fnac-themed emails delivered the Grandoreiro Trojan via fake purchase confirmations, stealing banking credentials.

Survey Scams: Fraudulent surveys offered rewards but harvested personal and financial details instead.

Protecting Yourself This Black Friday

Verify Sources: Double-check email sender addresses and website URLs for legitimacy.

Avoid Clicking Links: Visit retailer websites directly instead of clicking unsolicited links.

Use Security Tools: Anti-scam solutions like Bitdefender’s Scamio can help verify suspicious links and emails.

Be Cautious with Surveys: Treat surveys claiming rewards or deals with skepticism unless verified as legitimate.

Scammers continue to evolve their tactics to exploit the Black Friday shopping frenzy. Stay vigilant, employ robust security tools, and think twice before engaging with unexpected deals or messages.