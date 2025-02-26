RegScale and Cyber Risk Institute Collaborate

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

RegScale and the Cyber Risk Institute have joined forces to revolutionize financial risk and compliance management.

By integrating RegScale’s AI-powered automation with CRI’s standardized controls framework, the collaboration is helping financial institutions stay ahead of evolving regulations. It will eliminate inefficiencies, enhance cybersecurity, and streamline compliance workflows—enabling teams to shift from reactive, manual processes to a proactive, automated approach.

Financial institutions using this solution are already experiencing significant positive results:

Audit prep time has been cut by 60%

Documentation accuracy has improved by 80%

Regulatory response times have sped up by 40%

Institutions have achieved 10x scalability, freeing teams to focus on strategic priorities instead of getting bogged down in administrative work.

As one of CRI’s first continuous controls monitoring Innovators, RegScale is shifting compliance from a manual, time-consuming process to a proactive, automated approach. The collaboration will allow financial institutions to automate workflows by assessing once and using many across the broad ranges of regulations supported by CRI mappings. It will also standardize controls mapping across CRI Profile v2.0 and key global frameworks (including MAS, HKMA, NIST, SEC, FFIEC, and NYDFS), and it will offer real-time risk analytics for proactive decision-making and faster regulatory response.

As an antidote to traditional compliance methods—which bring manual workflows, siloed systems, and static documentation—the RegScale-CRI collaboration seeks to eliminate operational bottlenecks, decrease costs, and enhance the security, compliance, and risk posture for organizations across the finance sector.