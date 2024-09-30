Registrations for the 5th edition of the CEFCYS 2024 European Cyber Women Day Awards are open!

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The 2024 edition is under the high patronage of Mrs. Chiara Corazza, Member of the G7 Gender Equality Council (GEAC G7) and Representative of the private sector for France within the G20 EMPOWER Alliance, and Mrs. Senator Marta de Cidrac.

The 2024 jury is chaired by Mrs. Sophie Viger, Managing Director of 42.

Registrations to submit your candidacy or propose the candidacy of an inspiring cyberwoman are open here: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/candidature/

The 2024 Awards ceremony, an unmissable event in cybersecurity ecosystem, will take place on Tuesday, December 10 in the legendary Bobino theater (Paris).

The European Cyber Women Day Awards: THE event of cyber not to be missed!

For 5 years now, the European Cyber Women Day Awards has become the unmissable event that highlights not only cyber issues that are more than ever at the heart of current news, but also the exemplary careers of inspiring women who prove that cybersecurity is not a subject reserved for men!

Its ambition is to aim for parity in cybersecurity professions by attracting more female talents to these exciting and useful professions that are increasingly at the heart of society and current news. This parity cannot be achieved without the commitment and help of the women and men in the profession.

Thus, the CErcle des Femmes de la CYberSécurité (CEFCYS) is organizing this year again, at the initiative of its Founder and President Nacira Salvan, the 5th European Cyber Women Day Awards to reward 18 women in the sector in France and Europe for their work, their societal usefulness and their commitment in a world increasingly attacked by cyber pirates.

The Trophy is open to all women in France and Europe, who work in the cybersecurity sector.

In each of the 8 categories, a French woman and a European woman are rewarded:

• Cyber Woman Manager or Entrepreneur

• Professional Woman in Cybersecurity: RSSI, Auditor, Consultant, Developer, Ethical Hacker, Analyst, Architect…

• Woman in Cybersecurity Support Professions: Sales, Marketing, Human Resources, Legal, DPO, Lawyer, Magistrate, Investigator...

• Cyber Woman Student

• Cyber Woman Hope: less than 5 years of experience.

• Cyber Woman Researcher

• Cyber Woman in Defense and Security: COMCYBER, Police, Gendarmerie, Reservist…

• Digital Woman of the Year

Two other Trophies will reward:

• Jury’s favorite price

• CEFCYS’s favorite price

The awards will be presented during a grand evening on Tuesday, December 10 in the famous Bobino theater (Paris).

A 2024 edition under the high patronage of Mrs. Chiara Corazza and Mrs. Senator Marta de Cidrac, and with an exceptional jury chaired by Mrs. Sophie Viger.

Mrs. Chiara Corazza, Member of the G7 Gender Equality Council (GEAC G7) and Representative of the private sector for France within the G20 EMPOWER Alliance declares: “Fake news, cyberattacks, polycrises: the world needs all talents more than ever, so let’s have the ambition to double the number of women in cybersecurity within two years. Let’s mobilize together!”

Mrs. Marta De Cidrac, Senator for Yvelines, declares: “Faced with hackers and high-risk cyber threats, we women are finally freed from many sexist stereotypes. These threats know no distinction, because all that matters is our ability to put up a fierce fight against them: this involves training, professional experience, but above all the development of innovative solutions.”

Mrs. Sophie Viger, Managing Director of 42, declares: “Despite some timid progress in recent years, the place of women in tech professions remains precarious. Between sexism, stereotypes and a lack of role models, many of them still find themselves faced with numerous obstacles. As a woman at the head of the largest network of free programming schools in the world, it was important for me to take part in the European Cyber Women Day Awards ceremony, hoping that it will help move this highly strategic subject for women...and for the world.”

Mrs. Anne Souvira, 2024 Jury animator, declares: “Ladies, let’s prepare the cyber jobs of tomorrow! So that employers do not find themselves short of labor, which would mean the end of the game for many of our companies, administrations and local authorities and above all a war for resources, which are already too rare.”

Mrs. Nacira Salvan, Founder and President of CEFCYS, declares: “We are very pleased to announce the 5th edition of the European Cyber Women Day Awards, which has become an unmissable event in the cybersecurity sector. Our event is much more than an awards ceremony; above all, it aims to highlight the great careers of women in cyber that will make young girls, young women and women want to discover these professions and become passionate about its challenges. Our noble cause also serves as a daily education because cyber issues have never been as important as they are today, both for consumers and businesses. I would like to thank the active work and support of our organizing team made up of volunteer members of CEFCYS, our corporate and institutional partners, our two sponsors, our Jury president and of course the 2024 Jury.”

The 2024 jury is composed of:

Sasha BECKER, Manager at Deloitte, Cyber Risk, Technology & Transformation.

Cristina DOLAN, LATAM Managing Director, Head of Americas Channel and Global Alliances, NetWitness, RSA Security.

Cathy FERRY, Talent Manager in charge of cybersecurity activities, Orange.

Gregory GERMAIN, President and founder, HarfangLab.

Isabel María GOMEZ, CISO, Cybersecurity Advisory Board member.

Emilie GOSSMANN, Recruitment Director for France, SQUAD Conseil et Expertises.

Mylène JAROSSAY, LVMH Group CISO, and President, CESIN.

Frédérique LEBRUN, Senior Manager Cybersecurity strategy, Amadeus.

Emilie MERCIER, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Gendarmerie, Deputy Head of the Strategy Division of ComCyberMi.

Hélène MOURGUE D’ALGUE, Chief information officer (CIO) and logistic at City of Biel / Bienne.

David OFER, President, Fédération Française de la Cybersécurité.

Lennig PEDRON, Director, Trust Valley.

Myriam QUEMENER, Honorary Magistrate - Doctor of Law.

Axelle SAIM, Director France, Luxembourg and Italy @SANS Institute.

Pascal STEICHEN, Founder & CEO, Luxembourg House of Cybersecurity.

Sophie THENOT, Head of Group-CISO Office, FDJ.

Audrey WILLIART, EMEA Senior Content Marketing Manager at Splunk.

How to apply and what are the next steps for the 2024 Awards?

To apply, nothing could be simpler! You are a woman in one of the 8 categories above, or you know a woman who deserves to be highlighted for her career in cybersecurity, it’s here: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/candidature/

You have until November 3, so don’t hesitate!

From November 4, the jury will meet to define the great finalists who will be revealed at the end of November.

An incredible ceremony will designate the 18 cyber women of 2024 during a superb evening at Bobino on Tuesday, December 10 (in Paris).

More information: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/

Previous editions:

2023: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/edition-2023/

2022: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/edition-2022/

2021: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/edition-2021-fr/

2020: https://cyberwomenday-cefcys.com/edition-2020/

About CEFCYS

CEFCYS, an association created in 2016, now has more than 500 members and more than 30 partners who support it. Its actions aim to promote women in the cybersecurity sector. CECFYS was created following the observation of the lack of women in cybersecurity, the sector lacking talent since 14% are women according to the latest ANSSI 2023 study. CEFCYS responds to these missions: promote and professionalize the skills of women in cybersecurity, organize events and participate in conferences, increase the visibility and place of women in events around cybersecurity, raise awareness among young people about cybersecurity, make professions attractive to all, train, support and raise awareness among companies about the importance of parity.

https://cefcys.fr/

LinkedIn CEFCYS: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cefcys/

X (Twitter) CEFCYS: https://twitter.com/CEFCYS_Officiel