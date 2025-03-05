Red Canary announced new capabilities for Red Canary Security Data Lake

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Red Canary announced new capabilities for Red Canary Security Data Lake, a service that enables IT and security teams to efficiently store, search, and access large volumes of infrequently accessed logs—such as firewall, DNS, and SASE data—without overspending on legacy SIEMs.

Security teams struggle to balance data retention costs with ensuring they have the relevant logs available when needed for threat investigations and response. In fact, new research surveying 300 IT and security professionals, commissioned by Red Canary and conducted by Censuswide in February 2025, found that:

• Just 35% of data stored in legacy SIEMs delivers tangible value for threat detection.

• Only 13% of organizations separate out low value data for cheaper storage in a raw data repository.

• Due to SIEM storage costs, 68% of IT security decision makers discard low value data and have to hope they won’t regret it.

• 84% of IT security decision makers say having a security data lake to store low value logs at reduced costs would maximize the value of their SIEM spend.

• 62% of IT security decision makers say they are fed up with pouring money down the drain storing useless data just to tick a box for compliance.

Red Canary’s new Security Data Lake capabilities help organizations tackle these issues head on. Whether organizations are looking to complement an existing SIEM investment by storing lower-value data more efficiently or need a standalone solution for managing security logs without a SIEM, Red Canary’s Security Data Lake delivers flexibility, cost savings, and seamless access to critical data when it matters most.