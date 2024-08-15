Reco and SecurityScorecard Announce Strategic Partnership

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Reco and SecurityScorecard announced a strategic partnership to strengthen organizations’ ability to identify and manage enterprise and vendor risks associated with third-party SaaS applications.

This partnership integrates the strengths of both companies to offer customers a holistic view of their SaaS security posture:

Reco provides an inside-out view, assessing risks within an organization’s SaaS ecosystem.

SecurityScorecard offers an outside-in perspective, evaluating the risk profile of SaaS vendors.

Key benefits of this collaboration include:

Enhanced visibility: Reco now incorporates SecurityScorecard’s Cyber Ratings for each discovered SaaS app vendor, offering a 360-degree risk assessment within its platform.

Comprehensive risk management: Customers can leverage both solutions to continuously monitor and manage risks posed by their SaaS applications.

Free assessment: SecurityScorecard customers gain access to a complimentary assessment of their SaaS app usage through Reco.

Expanded reach: Both companies will feature in each other’s marketplaces, increasing accessibility for customers.

SecurityScorecard’s CEO and Co-Founder Aleksandr Yampolskiy added, "The complex web of enterprise and vendor risk in the SaaS ecosystem is a silent threat to businesses. By teaming up with Reco, we’re turning the spotlight on these risks, giving organizations a crystal-clear view of their entire attack surface.”

The integrated features resulting from this partnership are available to customers to utilize today. For more information about how this collaboration can benefit your organization, please visit Reco on the SecurityScorecard marketplace.

As part of this partnership, Reco and SecurityScorecard will host a roundtable executive discussion about SaaS security and risk management on September 24.