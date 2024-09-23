Rapid7, Inc. announced the addition of third-party detections for defense in-depth with Managed Threat Complete (MTC)

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. announced the addition of third-party detections for defense in-depth with Managed Threat Complete (MTC), the company’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution. Rapid7’s global service now includes coverage for CrowdStrike Falcon, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Native endpoint security has always been part of Rapid7’s defense-in-depth approach. Now, by enriching and layering SOC expertise with third-party endpoint detections, MTC delivers a more comprehensive defense of the customer’s extended ecosystem.

Rapid7’s MDR service goes beyond endpoint telemetry alone and leverages its leading next-gen SIEM foundation to integrate and correlate diverse telemetry across the attack surface - endpoint, network, user, cloud. This wider coverage, combined with Rapid7’s expertise, provides critical context and faster investigations for more effective response for the modern attack surface. The additional endpoint support announced today builds on Rapid7’s strategy to provide modern attack surface monitoring across endpoint, cloud service providers, identity and access management, and network security solutions.

With the addition of extended ecosystem monitoring, customers can connect the supported tools in their environment to MDR for triage, investigation, and response.

Rapid7’s SOC analysts now can better serve customers with:

• Enhanced Visibility: With coverage for third-party event sources, the need to manually normalize information across a customer’s technical environment is eliminated, saving time and giving teams confidence that their full attack surface is covered.

• Reduced Noise: Detect threats across all phases of the MITRE ATT&CK framework and modern threat landscape - without more noise. Realize high efficacy detections with operationalized threat intelligence and expertise.

• Optimized Response: With broader telemetry and correlation across endpoint, network, identity and cloud, Rapid7’s incident response analysts can respond faster and more accurately to threats to eradicate them from customers’ environments.