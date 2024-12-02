Rapid7 Appoints Thom Langford as New CTO EMEA

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

In his role as CTO EMEA, Langford will leverage his vast background as a former CISO, as well as his expertise in information security, compliance, and risk management, to help guide Rapid7 customers and prospects through an array of security needs. With a track record of advocating for innovative and accessible approaches to cybersecurity, Langford will be pivotal in helping Rapid7’s 11,000-plus global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce their attack surface and eliminate threats with speed and precision.

Langford comes to Rapid7 as a well-known and influential voice in the information security industry. He most recently served as Director of European Cybersecurity at DXC Technology, educating global audiences on complex security issues through engaging and accessible storytelling. Working as a CISO at Velonetic, Langford was responsible for the security of the current and future technology platform of the London Insurance Market, representing and balancing the interests of various market associations, stakeholders, and Velonetic itself. Langford also served as CISO at Publicis Groupe.

Beyond Langford’s corporate experience, he is a recognised international speaker, award-winning security blogger, and filmmaker. His contributions to industry discussions, including his work as founder of Host Unknown, a collective dedicated to creating security education and infotainment, provide him with a unique and constantly evolving view of the challenges faced by cybersecurity leaders at organizations today.