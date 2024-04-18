Ransomware attack - United Nations agency confirms data has been stolen

April 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

The United Nations Development Programme has been hit by a ransomware attack, confirmed yesterday. A UNDP spokesperson told Recorded Future News that they would not pay the ransom as they don’t “engage with threat actors”. Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity points out the need for careful data handling in his comment…

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the latest international humanitarian organisation to be targeted by ransomware. The scale of theft of personally identifiable information, including critical information concerning past and current personnel, serves as a stark reminder of what can happen when vulnerabilities are unaddressed.

Any organisation responsible for handling and storing sensitive data must carefully monitor their network and prioritise the most critical holes in the network, to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

A network with vulnerabilities is like a pipe with holes – patch them up before your data flows out.”