Rafay Deploys Calico Open Source to Achieve Turnkey Kubernetes Security on AWS

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Tigera, provider of the industry’s only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, announced that Rafay, the leading provider of next-generation Kubernetes automation, has integrated Calico Open Source to help secure its turnkey Kubernetes automation solution.

To provide Kubernetes automation at scale for its growing customer base, Rafay required a scalable, Kubernetes-native networking and security solution to help secure its turnkey offering. The company achieved its goal by integrating Calico Open Source.

Seamless integration with AWS: Calico helped Rafay seamlessly integrate with Amazon EKS. It also facilitated access to several AWS services from a single panel and simplified policy creation with its integrated policy engine.

Elimination of IP exhaustion: Calico’s flexible IP address management (IPAM) helped solve IP address exhaustion and delivered flexible, scalable, and cost-effective IPAM.

Accelerated security policy creation and implementation: With Calico’s security policy engine integrated into Rafay’s KOP, users could easily enforce their security policies. Using Calico, Rafay enabled a customer to support 300 developers and onboard hundreds of applications across a fleet of clusters in less than six months.

“Kubernetes automation at scale requires security controls and guardrails,” said Mohan Atreya, Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions at Rafay. “With Calico, our customers’ developers and data scientists can self-service the creation and deployment of multitenant clusters that contain secure network policies in just a few minutes.”

“We are dedicated to providing solutions that help customers scale and digitally transform while upholding high security standards,” said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Tigera. “We are proud to help equip Rafay with a robust solution that meets the needs of its growing customer base.”

Calico Open Source is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. It supports a broad range of platforms including Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker EE, OpenStack, and bare metal services.