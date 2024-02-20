Radiflow Upgrades and Integrates Its OT Cybersecurity and Risk Management Solution Suite

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announced the release of its upgraded solution portfolio. The new version enables industrial and critical infrastructure operators to improve their security posture, optimise the ROI of their cyber spend, and embark on an effective risk management program according to the requirements of the upcoming EU NIS2 Directive. In addition, the new version simplifies and centralises the management of the entire solution suite, delivering more value to OT operators.

Coming into force later this year, NIS2 mandates that essential organisations deploy effective cybersecurity solutions that protect critical assets and operations. In addition, NIS2 requires adoption of an effective, ongoing risk management program that includes frequent, accurate risk assessments. The upgraded Radiflow solution suite helps organisations achieve these requirements.

Radiflow’s threat-detection platform, iSID, safeguards thousands of industrial settings, including maritime vessels, from cyber threats. The new version of iSID includes industry-specific network visibility and asset management capabilities, as well as alert-triage improvements for speed and effectiveness.

CIARA, the data-driven OT risk assessment and management solution, uses data collected by iSID to create a digital twin of the OT network, enabling it to run security simulations that measure risk to business and industrial processes. The new version of CIARA introduces state-of-the-art capabilities for enterprise security planning, allowing CISOs to optimise cybersecurity spending per site and across the entire OT estate. CIARA’s attack vector analysis is compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK Knowledge Base Version 14, which allows CISOs to analyse emerging threats to production crown jewels. CIARA’s speed and automation enable operators to conduct frequent, accurate risk assessments.

The new version of iCEN centralises the monitoring and management of multiple iSIDs, providing a unified view of OT assets, alerts, risk scores, and more from a single pane of glass. Integrating with CIARA, the results of risk assessments are displayed on the iCEN dashboard. In addition, iCEN delivers insights regarding trends over time, and it accurately prioritises alerts for efficient processing and investigation.