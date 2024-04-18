Radiflow Partners with Exclusive Networks

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow’s solutions are designed to defend critical networks in industrial and manufacturing settings. Its solutions protect more than 8,000 critical facilities worldwide.

The digital transformation is evolving at a rapid pace in the industrial sector, blurring the boundary between Information Technology (IT) and OT. The widespread use of IIoT devices and connected machinery poses an increasing risk of vulnerability to cyber attacks. This risk is further exacerbated by the need to maintain uninterrupted business operations, making it difficult and costly to upgrade or replace machinery with a long lifecycle world. For all these reasons, industrial cybersecurity is a challenging field.

With a view to offer cybersecurity solutions designed specifically to solve OT security needs to system integrators and resellers, Exclusive Networks Italia has chosen to introduce Radiflow’s solutions for threat detection, centralized security, and cyber risk management in ICS/SCADA systems into its solutions catalog.