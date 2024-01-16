Radiflow announces their Service Graph Connector application for ServiceNow Operational Technology Management (OTM)

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Radiflow announces their Service Graph Connector application for ServiceNow Operational Technology Management (OTM) to allow companies to integrate Radiflow’s network direction and monitoring capabilities into their existing environments and workflows. The joint effort enables Radiflow to create better experiences and drive value for customers with its unique solution built on the Now Platform.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and new partner program are critical to supporting the $500 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform and associated partner services. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Partner, the certified solution provides extended capabilities to represent discovered asset inventory and their interconnections with ServiceNow OTM using a dedicated Radiflow Service graph connector. Companies are already using ServiceNow for other parts of their production workflows to integrate the most up-to-date OT capabilities that are available in the ServiceNow Store.

The Radiflow integration with ServiceNow bolsters feeds, allowing security practitioners to meet internal policies and compliance needs while helping with efficient maintenance planning.