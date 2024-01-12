Rackspace Technology Promotes Mark Marino to Chief Financial Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced the appointment of Mark Marino as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Marino previously served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer and succeeds Naushaza "Bobby" Molu. Molu resigned his position to pursue a new opportunity in the UK, where he resides. He will remain with Rackspace Technology in an advisory role through late February to ensure a seamless transition.

Marino joined Rackspace Technology as Vice President, Americas CFO in 2020 and was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer in late 2021. Prior to joining the company, Marino served as Vice President of Finance for Acelity, a leading global medical technology company acquired by 3M, from 2015 to 2020. Prior to Acelity, Marino was Vice President, Finance at iHeartMedia and head of Corporate FP&A at SunEdison, Inc. He began his career at General Electric as a graduate of the Financial Management Program (FMP) and spent nearly 10 years there in a variety of key financial leadership roles across manufacturing, supply chain, business development, FP&A and as Segment CFO for GE Aviation. Marino holds a BA from DePauw University and an MBA from Baylor University.

Molu’s resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board on any matter relating to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.