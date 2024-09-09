Quantexa announced it is forming Quantexa Public Sector

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Quantexa announced it is forming Quantexa Public Sector, a new global business unit dedicated to empowering public sector agencies around the world to transform government services with AI, automation and trusted data. Quantexa is rapidly building a track record of success in the public sector, helping agencies and departments use their cutting-edge Decision Intelligence Platform to better protect and serve more communities while maximizing operational efficiencies.

Quantexa’s achievements in the public sector are being recognized as the company was named one of the top vendors in the inaugural Chartis RiskTechAI 50 2024 ranking and research report. The Chartis RiskTechAI 50 Report ranks global AI solutions in risk technology and has acknowledged Quantexa’s ability to use AI for specialized applications in tax fraud detection and government use cases. In the report, Quantexa technology has been commended in two categories: “Advanced tax fraud capabilities” and “AI for government applications.”

This recognition underlines Quantexa’s industry leading expertise in leveraging AI for specialized applications in tax fraud detection and government use cases.

An expanding portfolio of government clients seeing the benefit of Quantexa’s technology

Earlier today, Quantexa announced that it has signed its first contract with the U.S. federal government through a new deal with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). USSOCOM will deploy Quantexa News Intelligence (QNI), an AI-enabled SaaS solution that provides real-time insights from global news data, to identify and monitor emerging risks and aid in making mission-critical decisions.

This contract comes on the heels of QNI achieving “Awardable” status through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

USSOCOM is the latest addition to a growing roster of government agencies turning to Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions to help solve data management, governance, and quality challenges. Other clients include UK’s Cabinet Office, Mersey Care NHS Trust, Service NSW Australia, and Belgium Federal Public Service Finance.

Quantexa public sector clients see success and cost savings achieved across a range of use case scenarios including stopping fraud occurring in tax, grants, and benefits programs, driving more efficient and effective financial crime and criminal investigations, facilitating the safe and secure movement of people and goods across borders, enriching intelligence operations, and proactive patient care efforts within national health programs.

Quantexa’s increasing commitment to the public sector comes on the heels of the rapid adoption of AI across government agencies. According to Gartner®, “Global AI software spending in the government market is set to increase 18.0% in 2024 to $41.6 billion and reach $70.6 billion by 2027, with a five-year CAGR of 18.7%. Technology and service providers can use this presentation to support government planning activities for 2024 and beyond.” Gartner also predicts that, “By 2025, 95% of decisions that currently use data will be at least partially automated.”

Empowering investigative teams and healthcare professionals with critical capabilities such as entity resolution and knowledge graph technologies enables them to cleanse, enrich, match, and understand data by connecting siloed sources and visualizing complex relationships in real-world context. The result is the ability to support multiple use cases from one platform that provides exceptional data accuracy, far better-performing AI models, and effective Gen AI, with intuitive user experiences that improves the ability to collaborate and drives greater effectiveness and efficiency of agency resources.

Quantexa Public Sector is led by current senior executives, with recent of appointment of West Point graduate and tech industry veteran Frank Ignazzitto to run the U.S. Public Sector team.

Building a high-impact partner ecosystem

Quantexa is committed to building a high-impact partner ecosystem to support the unique challenges public sector agencies face, including the need for scalable solutions that work with existing IT infrastructure. Composed of partners who bring specialized expertise across secure compute, cloud computing adoption, cybersecurity, and managed offerings, Quantexa works with its trusted industry partners to provide unmatched consulting and technology delivery that enhances operational efficiency, champions innovation, and enables agencies to provide better services to the public they serve.

• Technology Partners: AWS, Databricks, Google, Microsoft

• Delivery and Consulting Partners: Accenture, Akira Technologies, Brillient Corporation, Capgemini, Deloitte, DXC Technology, IBM, KPMG, PWC, ST Engineering

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions are available to government agencies directly through Quantexa or through an expanding set of global contract vehicles and technology marketplaces.