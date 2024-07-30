Qualys, Inc. is unveiling TruRisk Eliminate

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Qualys, Inc. is unveiling TruRisk Eliminate at Black Hat 2024. Qualys TruRisk Eliminate is a comprehensive remediation solution that extends beyond patching to help organizations further reduce risk. It provides additional innovative remediation methods when patching isn’t feasible. This approach uses patchless patching, targeted isolation, and other mitigation strategies to ensure robust protection.

Patch management is a core capability for remediating vulnerabilities, but it is not always the most viable or only option. Addressing all vulnerabilities is increasingly difficult due to potential business disruptions from patching, the unavailability of patches for zero days, and the limitations of traditional patch management tools that rely solely on agents. At-risk assets that can’t be patched present vulnerabilities exploitable by hackers, leading to ransomware and data breaches. Cybersecurity and IT teams need effective mechanisms to mitigate the risks of unpatched vulnerabilities while maintaining business operations.

Qualys TruRisk Eliminate equips security and IT teams with powerful tools to enhance cybersecurity resilience by addressing critical vulnerabilities with or without deploying a patch. This solution reduces friction in current processes, enabling CISOs and CIOs to effectively reduce risk through patch management, configuration changes, mitigation, and targeted isolation. As a result, organizations can significantly lower their vulnerability exposure and streamline their response to cyber threats. TruRisk Eliminate provides more flexibility and options tailored to an organization’s unique operational needs, remediation timelines, and business objectives.

Qualys TruRisk Eliminate offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk reduction capabilities, enabling teams to proactively mitigate nearly 100% of CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) and ransomware vulnerabilities, both with and without patching. This approach balances business continuity with risk reduction by:

Mitigating and Isolating the Risk Without Patching or Rebooting

TruRisk Mitigate - Deploys advanced risk mitigation controls based on the recommendations of vendors, CISA, and the Qualys Threat Research Unit. It empowers businesses to swiftly implement configuration changes via advanced scripting for Linux and Windows, ensuring robust protection even when patches are unavailable.

TruRisk Isolate - Empowers teams to proactively quarantine risky assets to prevent security incidents from spreading within the network. It helps security and IT teams manage risk proactively instead of relying on the reactionary EDR approach of quarantining assets post-incidents.

Integrating with IT Operations and Ticketing Workflows

Reduces risk and mean time to remediate by leveraging out-of-the-box integrations with ITSM tools like ServiceNow and JIRA along with dynamic vulnerability and asset tagging. This approach drives patching, mitigation, and isolation directly through IT operations processes and solutions in a controlled manner that is fully integrated with Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) and Patch Management.

Offering Rule-based Workflow Orchestration

With the integrated Qualys Qflow capability, teams save valuable time and resources. This feature automates complex, multi-decision risk remediation tasks, such as executing mitigations for CISA KEVs when patches are unavailable and only un-quarantining high-risk assets upon closing of vulnerabilities.

“Five years ago, Qualys disrupted the vulnerability management space with integrated patch management to help organizations streamline and accelerate threat remediation. Now, we’re taking the next step with TruRisk Eliminate, offering businesses innovative ways to mitigate risk even when patching isn’t an option," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "With TruRisk Eliminate, we provide enterprises with peace of mind through powerful solutions that address their most pressing threats and ultimately de-risk their businesses."

– Availability

TruRisk Eliminate will be available in September.