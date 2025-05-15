Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Security Vulnerability

Qualys Announces New PowerShell-based Shellcode Loader Executing Remcos RAT

May 2025 by Qualys

The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) announced that they have discovered a new PowerShell-based shellcode loader, designed to load and execute a variant of Remcos RAT.

The infection begins with a ZIP archive (new-tax311.ZIP), which contains a malicious LNK file (new-tax311.lnk). When executed, the LNK file triggers an attack, leveraging MSHTA.exe to run an obfuscated PowerShell script.The downloaded PowerShell payload 24.ps1 is heavily obfuscated, containing numerous functions and variables. It reconstructs two blobs of byte arrays from obfuscated base64 content using a custom string join/replace de-obfuscation technique. The script then leverages Win32 APIs to allocate memory and execute binary code directly in memory.

Remcos RAT is a stealthy, PowerShell-based malware that uses advanced evasion techniques to avoid detection. It operates in memory, making it hard to catch with security tools. This highlights the importance of monitoring LNK files, MSHTA abuse, registry changes, and unusual PowerShell activity.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 