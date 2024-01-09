Qrypt Joins NVIDIA Inception

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Qrypt announced its acceptance into NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements. By utilizing quantum-secure encryption technology, Qrypt is committed to ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data as it moves across increasingly complex AI-driven environments.

With the rise of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), the need to secure increasingly valuable data in-transit has become paramount, especially as these technologies rely on multiple data repositories. This urgency is heightened by the looming quantum threat, notably the “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) risk, where adversaries store encrypted data today to decrypt it in the future with more advanced quantum computers. Joining NVIDIA Inception will help Qrypt fortify data security against both immediate and future threats, with quantum-secure encryption technology to safeguard data from HNDL vulnerabilities.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow. By leveraging the resources made available through the program, Qrypt will also support its fast-paced growth and product innovation to become a critical security partner for the AI industry.