PwC Middle East and Cynalytica Announce Partnership

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

With industrial sectors facing increased cyber-physical risk and regulatory pressure, the collaboration brings together PwC’s global leadership in ICS/OT cybersecurity and Cynalytica’s breakthrough technology that provides passive, real-time visibility into analog, serial, and Ethernet-based communications, an ICS/OT blind spot long ignored by traditional solutions.

“OT threats are evolving fast, targeting overlooked vulnerabilities in legacy infrastructure. As IT and OT systems converge, organisations need to move quickly to stay resilient. Through our partnership with Cynalytica, we’re unlocking breakthrough visibility and redefining how critical infrastructure is protected—building trust, accelerating preparedness, and staying ahead of what’s next.”, Clinton Firth, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Partner, PwC Middle East

Founded in the U.S., Cynalytica has earned trust from the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and national intelligence programs, and is now poised for global expansion. The company’s flagship platform is designed to operate fail-safe within sensitive environments, offering true visibility across legacy ICS and hybrid OT networks without disrupting operations.

Strategic Goals of the Partnership Include:

• Scaling deployment of Cynalytica’s platform across PwC’s global critical infrastructure clients

• Enhancing threat detection and forensic capabilities in complex ICS/OT environments

• Supporting compliance with international standards and national cybersecurity mandates

The announcement at GISEC Global marks the beginning of an expanded collaboration across regions including North America, Europe and the Middle East.