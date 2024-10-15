Purple Transform announced the release of Version 3 of its core platform, SiYtE

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Purple Transform announced the release of Version 3 of its core platform, SiYtE. Built with real-world client needs in mind, this new version introduces an innovative new ‘Use Case Builder’, making it easier to adapt and customise for managing busy or remote environments while maintaining compliance with GDPR regulations. This ensures the safety of visitors and employees while safeguarding privacy through forward-thinking solutions.

SiYtE is widely deployed across the UK rail infrastructure as well as in other public and private settings, including hospitals, schools, data centres and commercial properties. SiYtE cost-effectively ingests and analyses data from CCTV cameras, IoT sensors, and third-party feeds before using its AI and computer vision technology to identify and alert on behaviour that has been categorised as unexpected, unsafe, or suspicious. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, allowing organisations to maximise the value of their current investments while enhancing safety and operational efficiency. SiYtE has the capacity to support hundreds of different use cases, including trespass, theft and vandalism, and overcrowding, as well as detecting unattended luggage, track obstructions, and when workers are not wearing required personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hard hats.

SiYtE’s new Use Case Builder streamlines the process of building and rolling out new use cases in live environments. With a few clicks, technology partners can now configure and deploy their own protocols, defining the incidents they want to observe or prevent and setting out the escalation process.

This latest version of SiYtE also includes a new, fully-customisable dashboard, designed to enhance the user experience by offering a user-friendly interface that is more visually intuitive. Partners can tailor to the dashboard to reflect each customer’s specific needs, providing an effortless way to monitor complex, ever-changing, and often unique environments. The platform continues to expand its integrations with commonly deployed solutions, including building management, fire alarm, and escalator monitoring systems, as well as third-party data feeds such as train timetables.