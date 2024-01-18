Precision Computer Services Forges Strategic Partnership with Third Wave Innovations to Enhance Client Cybersecurity and Compliance

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

As new vulnerabilities and IT complexities across the enterprise increase, there is high demand for integrated, holistic cybersecurity services. Through this new partnership, PCS will be offering Third Wave Innovations Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Attack Surface Management (ASM) to its growing portfolio of clients.

Powered by the C4 Intelligence Platform™ and a dedicated operations team, Third Wave fortifies medium-to-large complex enterprise cybersecurity defenses, while identifying gaps in compliance and areas of risk, forming a formidable barrier against the ever-evolving threat landscape. By integrating Third Wave Innovations’ services into its portfolio, PCS aims to provide its clients with a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing their IT security and regulatory requirements.