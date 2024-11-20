Precisely announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Precisely1 announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernisation Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognises that Precisely has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernisation journeys with its Precisely Data Integrity Suite. Precisely also announced continued support of the Data Integrity Suite in global AWS regions with the addition of the UK and Australia.

AWS Migration and Modernisation

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernisation Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialised AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernise their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernisation Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernisation tooling. This is the second AWS Competency that Precisely has received, having previously achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency in December 2023.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program2 to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Together, AWS and Precisely are helping businesses leverage AWS services for reporting, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) using data from mainframe systems.

Precisely Data Integrity Suite AWS region expansion

Precisely Data Integrity Suite customers across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia can now access in-country AWS data centres for enhanced performance and compliance with local data residency laws. Built from the ground up as interoperable SaaS services connected by a common foundation, the Data Integrity Suite helps organisations ensure their data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Services include Data Integration, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Observability, Geo Addressing, Spatial Analytics, and Data Enrichment.