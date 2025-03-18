Precisely announced the availability of several new innovations

Precisely announced the availability of several new innovations across its location intelligence and data enrichment capabilities via Snowflake Marketplace. With the latest releases, joint customers can now leverage powerful geo addressing and data enrichment solutions natively within their Snowflake environments. By delivering accurate, verified, and geocoded addresses that are ready for enrichment, businesses can eliminate the costly inefficiencies of poor-quality address data. Additionally, enhanced location-based insights provide a deeper understanding of audiences and risk levels, enabling more confident, data-driven decision-making.

Introducing Geo Addressing and Data Graph Snowflake native apps

Customers can perform geo addressing tasks and enrichment natively within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud – reducing complexity, minimising costs, and eliminating the need to navigate multiple providers.

Built on the Snowflake native app Framework to provide a seamless user experience, the new Snowflake native apps from Precisely include:

Precisely Geo Addressing for Snowflake – offering powerful capabilities to verify, standardise, cleanse, and geocode addresses with precision. It includes reliable autocomplete functionality, address verification right down to the apartment or suite level, and simplifies data enrichment by providing the ability to accurately connect datasets via the PreciselyID

Precisely Data Graph for Snowflake – providing easy access to the comprehensive Precisely data portfolio, including addresses, properties, businesses, natural hazards, boundaries, demographics, and more. It offers flexible query capabilities, robust data enrichment, and improved data discovery – all through a single API

Significantly expanded Snowflake Marketplace data offerings

Precisely has also increased the number of curated, enterprise-grade datasets available through the Snowflake Marketplace. These datasets enable industries such as retail, insurance, and real estate to uncover actionable insights and drive better outcomes across an even wider range of critical business uses.

Newly added datasets include:

Precisely Risk Data – a comprehensive collection of datasets offering unparalleled insight into risk factors, including wildfire and property fire risk, flood and coastal risks, and earthquake propensity, as well as data to analyse crime risk and safety

Precisely Demographics (8) – detailed demographic insights to help businesses understand customer types, preferences, and shifts in local and global population trends that are updated frequently to ensure accuracy and freshness

These additions complement Precisely’s existing portfolio of data products available via the marketplace, including address and property attributes, boundaries, street-level data, and points of interest (POI) data.

New MapInfo Pro Snowflake Connector

Additionally, Precisely unveiled its new MapInfo Pro Snowflake Connector, which allows users to view and edit Snowflake tables within MapInfo Pro. The Connector enables data teams and GIS analysts to perform advanced spatial analytics on Snowflake tables without introducing complex, time-consuming processes, streamlining workflows, and driving new efficiencies across the organisation.