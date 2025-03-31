Precisely announced the acquisition of DTS Software

Precisely announced the acquisition of DTS Software, a global mainframe storage optimisation software provider. This acquisition underscores Precisely’s commitment to delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions for optimising the integrity and value of enterprise data, whether it resides in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

DTS has established itself as a trusted innovator in mainframe storage management, providing organisations with tools to manage, automate, and optimise their data storage infrastructures. The company’s solutions are used by large global enterprises across a wide range of industries, including insurance, banking, financial services, and retail, to maximise storage performance and optimise operational efficiencies.

According to a 2024 Forrester report (1), “among global infrastructure hardware decision-makers, 61 per cent said that their firm uses a mainframe. Of those that use mainframes, 54 per cent indicated that their organisation would increase its use of a mainframe over the next two years.”

Precisely has decades of experience in mainframe system optimisation with solutions that enable teams to access and integrate complex mainframe data into modern data platforms and IT systems. The addition of DTS Software’s storage management products to Precisely’s already robust portfolio offers even more to organisations who rely on the mainframe for critical business systems.