Precisely announced that its Precisely Connect data integration solution now supports Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Precisely announced that its Precisely Connect data integration solution now supports Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2, simplifying migration from customers’ Database 21 databases to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and helping organisations achieve greater scale and gain new insights from analytic workloads. It follows the news of Precisely Connect’s Amazon RDS Ready Partner designation2 and the recent expansion3 to the AWS Mainframe Modernisation Data Replication with Precisely service.

AWS announced general availability of Amazon RDS for Db2 at the end of last year, a service which makes it easy to set up, operate, and scale Db2 databases in the cloud. Today’s announcement highlights the value Precisely provides in supporting Amazon RDS for Db2 as a target for mainframe and i Series replication, empowering customers to seamlessly move Db2 data and workloads to AWS. This powerful combination of Precisely and AWS allows customers to access innovative new use cases, drive advanced analytics, and ensure maximum value is being derived from infrastructure investments.

With real-time streaming, Precisely Connect4 helps guarantee that the most current data from IBM Z (mainframe) and IBM i (AS/400) systems is made available to AWS services for analysis. Precisely Connect is an all-in-one, high-performance solution that replicates data from these critical systems to AWS, enabling customers to migrate data securely and efficiently, as well as access transactional data on AWS for more confident decision-making. The Precisely Connect solution leverages the expertise Precisely has built over decades as a leader in mainframe sort and IBM i data availability and security to lead the industry in accessing and integrating complex data.