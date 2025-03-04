Precisely announced Data Link

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The new Data Link programme transforms the traditionally complex and time-consuming process of mapping disparate third-party datasets into a seamless customer experience. Organisations no longer need to stitch together data from multiple vendors, navigate complex integrations, or evaluate dozens of disconnected datasets. Data Link enables businesses to:

• Simplify dataset integration: access complementary datasets from leading providers that are pre-linked via unique identifier systems reducing the time and expertise needed to source, integrate, test, and validate data

• Enhance cost efficiency: reduce the expense, complexity, and overhead associated with managing datasets from multiple providers that vary in format, content, and ID standards

• Accelerate time-to-value: deliver faster business results by dramatically reducing the time required for data professionals to procure, integrate, and reconcile disparate acquired datasets and leverage them for critical use cases

Organisations have come to rely on external datasets to enrich their data for analytics, automation, artificial intelligence, and operational use cases. However, most organisations struggle with the complexity, time, and resource demands of integrating external data – challenges that are further exacerbated when managing data from multiple providers. The launch of Data Link helps solve this challenge by providing access to an ecosystem of complementary datasets linked via the unique identifiers used by Precisely and its partners. Customers can leverage the Precisely Data Graph API3 or link tables to access data from Data Link partners – minimising the time and resources required to explore, onboard, and integrate new datasets.

Datasets available from Data Link partners have been validated to be current, accurate, and properly structured. The Data Link network currently includes the following providers, with more partnerships coming soon:

• Precisely: provider of expertly curated, up-to-date business, location, and consumer data spanning more than 400 datasets containing over 9,000 attributes

• Overture Maps Foundation: a collaborative open-data initiative4 led by software developers, data experts, cartographic engineers, and product managers from dozens of Overture Maps Foundation partners, including co-founders Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom

• GeoX Analytics: provider of property intelligence data for the insurance industry that is powered by AI and aerial imagery

• Regrid: provider of the most comprehensive and accessible land parcel and location context data to harness the power of data intelligence for smarter decision-making. Regrid will now provide PreciselyID in their parcel dataset