Pradeo recognized as a leader in Mobile Threat Defense solutions by Forrester

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Pradeo team is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Leader among top vendors in the Mobile Threat Defense solutions market by the prestigious research firm Forrester.

In its report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024", the US-headquartered research and advisory firm compared 11 mobile threat defense solutions. After several months of evaluation based on 22 criteria, Pradeo was identified as a leader and the only vendor headquartered in Europe to be recognized among the four evaluated leaders.

The report, authored by Paddy Harrington, Senior Analyst at Forrester, mentions:

"The Pradeo offering allows the deepest amount of configuration seen in this evaluation" "European-based customers who are looking for a very flexible mobile threat detection solution should consider Pradeo."

This new recognition rewards over a decade of consistent and committed work, aiming to stay ahead of mobile-targeted cyberattacks while offering our clients a solution that meets their expectations and functional requirements.

A protection that received the highest possible scores in 11 criteria

At Pradeo, we think comprehensiveness and robustness are essential in a cybersecurity solution. As they represent the main vector of mobile attacks, we put a lot of energy into ensuring protection against threats originating from applications and networks in real-time, to ensure that behaviors undermining users’ privacy and security are identified and neutralized in time. The Forrester report notes:

"Pradeo’s solution is very strong in the analysis of applications to determine the risks associated with the entire app package. Pradeo also provides strong network defense capabilities".

Our solution is distinguished by the richness of mobile-specific security intelligence it provides. These insights help security professionals better understand the threats targeting their mobile fleet while enabling Pradeo to anticipate and respond more effectively to attacks before they impact systems.

Besides, our solution excels in mobile usage compliance, helping businesses enforce data protection regulations and standards specific to their industry.

"Gone are the days when providing mobile antivirus was adequate protection"

Our reputation among security professionals

In its report, Forrester analyzed the impact of Mobile Threat Defense solutions on their environment, including their users and the ecosystems in which they operate, to offer a holistic view of their contributions and effectiveness.

Our solution is widely used globally by organizations of all sizes and industries. Discussions with Pradeo’s clients and partners show our excellent solution adoption, reflecting its relevance and the quality of the support provided to our stakeholders.

"Reference customers valued how well the solution provides application security functions, its dedication to its clients, and an overarching belief in the solutions it delivers, all of which lead to excellent customer experience.”

We believe our evaluation results illustrate Pradeo’s commitment to delivering effective, functional solutions that meet the specific needs of users, regardless of their profile, while ensuring an exceptional customer experience. The Forrester report concludes:

"Pradeo has been recognized by European Union government agencies for cybersecurity work, which has driven product innovation and roadmap development,"