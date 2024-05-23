Portnox Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced the availability of Portnox Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Portnox customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Mid-market and enterprise companies leverage Portnox’s award-winning security products to enforce passwordless authentication, access control, endpoint risk monitoring, and remediation policies across their networks, applications, and infrastructure.

The Portnox Cloud delivers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today’s most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of permitter-less enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyber-attacks, and the shift to zero trust.

The Portnox Cloud is a unified zero trust security platform offering RADIUS authentication, Network Access Control (NAC), infrastructure administration, and Conditional Access for Applications. Portnox customers are able to spin up the platform’s cloud RADIUS service and unlock powerful zero trust network authentication across wired and wireless network access layers. Portnox Cloud takes network administration up a level with scalable, zero trust NAC for distributed environments that can be deployed in minutes. Additionally, the Portnox Cloud helps keep security auditors off your back with powerful AAA (Authentication, Authorization, & Accounting) services for your networking infrastructure with Portnox’s cloud-native TACACS+ solution. Finally, Portnox’s Conditional Access for Applications extends passwordless authentication, access control, and risk mitigation capabilities to customers’ enterprise SaaS and on-premises applications.

Available integrations with the Portnox Cloud include Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Sentinel, Jamf, Google Workspace, Okta, JumpCloud, and many more. Portnox is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and is SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.