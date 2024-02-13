Portnox Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to Enhance Cybersecurity Collaboration

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced it has been accepted to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of Microsoft premier security partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products to provide intelligent, security solutions that work together to help protect Microsoft customers against cyber threats.

As a MISA member, Portnox will collaborate closely with Microsoft security teams, gaining access to the latest security intelligence and insights. This enables Portnox to optimize its solutions for interoperability with Microsoft products, ensuring seamless and enhanced security for mutual customers.

Portnox’s membership in MISA is a testament to its dedication to cybersecurity excellence and its ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive zero-trust security solutions to meet the evolving security needs of businesses worldwide.