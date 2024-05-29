Portnox Cloud Honored at 2024 Network Computing Awards
May 2024 by Marc Jacob
Portnox, announced that Portnox Cloud was named Runner Up for Cloud-Based Solution of the Year in the 2024 Network Computing Awards. Portnox was a finalist in three additional categories, including:
Network Security Product of the Year – Portnox Cloud
The One to Watch Company
Bench Tested Product of the Year – Portnox Cloud
Public voting to determine the winner in every category except Bench Tested Product of the Year took place from March 27 through May 13. Dave Mitchell of Binary Testing, an independent reviewer, chose the Bench Tested Product of the Year winner.